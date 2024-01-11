Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Shaheen Afridi Confirms New T20I Opening Pair Against New Zealand

Published Jan 11, 2024

Pakistan’s T20I captain, Shaheen Shah Afridi, has revealed that the team will experiment with various combinations and aims to establish clear roles for each player in preparation for the T20 World Cup 2024.

In a press conference held just ahead of the first T20I against New Zealand, slated to begin tomorrow, Shaheen Afridi expressed the team’s intent to assess the suitability of players for their respective positions within the team composition.

Shaheen said, “Babar and Rizwan are our best opening combination. We have 17 matches before the T20 World Cup, and during these games, we will assess which players fit well together and in which positions.”

He added, ” There might be some changes, or maybe not. But the effort will be to have the team combination ready before the England tour. In the four T20s against England before the T20 World Cup, we should know our best playing XI.”

It should be noted that Pakistan will tour England just ahead of the T20 World Cup 2024 and will play a 4-match T20I series against the home side which starts on 22 May.

The 23-year-old fast bowler has been newly appointed T20I captain of Pakistan, and this will be his first series as captain. The 5-match T20I series against New Zealand is set to begin tomorrow, with the first clash scheduled to kick off in Auckland.

Muhammad Abbas Azad

