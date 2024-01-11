Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Youtube Star, IShowSpeed asks Brazillian Ronaldo about King Kohli

By Shayan Obaid Alexander | Published Jan 11, 2024 | 11:48 am

In the latest edition of Multiverse of Madness, YouTube star, Darren Jason Watkins Jr. also known as, IShowSpeed met Brazilian football icon Ronaldo Nazario, and asked him sarcastically whether he knew who legendary cricketer, Virat Kohli was.

In reply the World Cup winner said, “Who is He?”, to which IShowSpeed was shocked and said, “You don’t know Virat Kohli?”, saying it with an aghast expression on his face.

The Youtube sensation hastily took out his phone and showed R9 the picture of King Kohli, while saying, that, “Virat Kohli is a cricket player and he is like better than Babar Azam”.

After looking at the picture the football Icon replied, “Oh yes, I have seen him”, acknowledging that he knew about the cricket superstar. To which IShowSpeed expressed jubilation and a pumped-up reaction.

 

IShowSpeed, one of the biggest YouTubers in the world, is a renowned fan of Cristiano Ronaldo and Virat Kohli. He also visited India to watch the ODI ICC Cricket World Cup and donned the “Virat Kohli jersey” in almost all the matches.

Previously, the YouTube star has expressed that Virat Kohli is his favorite cricket player and that he rates the Indian cricket legend higher than Babar Azam.

The clip went viral since it was streamed on IShowSpeed’s YouTube channel and was shared multiple times on other social media platforms. The social media star has 8 Million Subscribers on YouTube and 14 Million on Instagram, making him one of the most popular content creators in the modern era.

