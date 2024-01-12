Aneeqa Bashir’s Environmental Crusade Acknowledged by Sindh Government

In a notable accolade, Aneeqa Bashir, a fervent climate and environmental advocate, was honored by the Sindh Ministry of Tourism, Environment, and Climate Change.

The commendation, presented by caretaker minister Arshad Wali Muhammad, highlights Aneeqa’s unwavering commitment to preserving Pakistan’s rich green heritage.

Aneeqa’s journey began with a campaign dedicated to safeguarding centuries-old Banyan trees, earning them the distinction of vital national green heritage. Her dedication to this cause is now officially acknowledged by the Sindh Government, a significant step in recognizing her invaluable contributions.

Aneeqa, a beacon of inspiration for Pakistan’s youth, has penned articles addressing the impact of climate change and pollution in the country. Her vision is to instil a sense of responsibility in the younger generation, encouraging them to actively engage as stewards of the environment. To achieve this, she conducts workshops, educating the youth on environmental issues and inspiring positive contributions.

Beyond her tree preservation initiatives, Aneeqa actively manages platforms like Agreenerpakistan.org and projectbanyantrees.com. These platforms play a pivotal role in creating awareness about the importance of preserving Pakistan’s green heritage. Her multifaceted approach involves not only direct conservation efforts but also the dissemination of information to foster environmental consciousness.

Looking ahead, Aneeqa has ambitious plans, notably the Youth Environmental Responsibility Act. This proposed legislation mandates students to plant and care for trees as a graduation prerequisite. Aneeqa envisions this as a transformative step in nurturing a generation that actively participates in environmental conservation.

Under her ‘A Greener Pakistan’ initiative, Aneeqa aims to forge private-public partnerships to create job opportunities in the climate sector, especially for the lower-income demographic. This innovative approach involves pairing heritage trees with individuals interested in their plantation or restoration.

“Preserving Pakistan’s green heritage is not just a cause; it’s a responsibility that we all share. I am honoured to be recognized by the Sindh Government for my contributions to this vital mission,” said Aneeqa Bashir.

She added: “A Greener Pakistan is more than just an initiative; it’s a movement. By forging private-public partnerships, we aim to not only preserve our green heritage but also create job opportunities in the climate sector, particularly for the lower-income sector.”

Aneeqa’s proactive stance extends to addressing water waste management and pollution in an upcoming project, showcasing her leadership in the ongoing battle against climate change.

Aneeqa’s efforts have not gone unnoticed on the global stage. In 2023, she received accolades at the National Youth Policy Dialogue awards ceremony, where the SDGs Academy acknowledged her as a national changemaker climate hero. Internationally, the United Nations featured her as part of their Celebrating Ways Youth Lead campaign.

Esteemed figures such as Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab and former Forest Minister Taimur Talpur have also lauded Aneeqa’s mission for a greener Pakistan. Their recognition further solidifies Aneeqa’s position as a driving force in the quest for sustainable environmental practices in the country.