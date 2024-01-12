Elevator With 12 Women Collapses in Karachi

A factory lift collapse in Karachi’s Korangi resulted in injuries to a minimum of 12 women.

The incident occurred in close proximity to Korangi’s Al-Hasan stop, causing injuries to the women, as reported by rescue sources.

Emergency response teams promptly transferred the injured women to the hospital, with five of them sustaining severe wounds, according to the rescue teams.

In a parallel incident of a similar nature, tragedy struck when a lift accident claimed the lives of at least five individuals in an under-construction building in Karachi.

The unfortunate incident unfolded when a construction lift, utilized by laborers, collapsed at a building situated in the Boat Basin area of the metropolis, as per information provided by rescue sources.

