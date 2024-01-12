David Warner Arrives at the Stadium in a Helicopter [Video]

David Warner arrived at the Sydney Cricket Ground in a heroic manner in a helicopter. The former Australian skipper showcased a ‘Mission Impossible-esque’ Hollywood entry.

Warner flew in from his brother’s wedding and arrived at the SCG ahead of a Big Bash League (BBL) clash between Sydney Sixers and Sydney Thunders. Steve Smith was part of the Sydney Sixers and probably the reason why SCG was sold out.

THE GRAND ENTRY…!!! 🔥 David Warner arrives at the SCG in a helicopter. 😎 pic.twitter.com/D4EENvrBDO — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) January 12, 2024

“He is a bit Hollywood, isn’t he, that’s very Davey. I got the Lime bike in today and I’ll be doing the same tomorrow night and riding out the gate as Davey lands.” Sean Abbott of the Sydney Sixer said in the wake of the funny incident.

The 37-year-old, signed a two-year contract with Sydney Thunders, as Cricket Australia made a massive effort to get the international stars back into the Big Bash League scene.

Sydney Thunders game against the Sydney Sixers will be one of Warner’s last 3 appearances in the BBL this season. However, he has expressed interest in returning to the premium Australian league next year, although he will maneuver his appearance around his international commitments and the series in India, where he will be working as a commentator.

However, it is highly unlikely that the Sydney Thunders will qualify for the playoffs. Despite that, Warner will not be available for the knockouts as he will travel to Dubai for the ILT20 matches.

David Warner will face West Indies in the upcoming T20I series and will be looking to stay in shape for the T20I World Cup which might turn out to be his last appearance in the mega event.