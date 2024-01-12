Mitchell Santner Tests Positive for COVID-19 Just Before First T20I Against Pakistan

Just ahead of the 1st T20I between Pakistan and New Zealand, the Kiwi all-rounder Mitchell Santner tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the reports, Santner is currently staying in isolation in a hotel in Auckland and will travel to Hamilton for the second T20I to be played on Sunday, January 14 at Seddon Park.

New Zealand Cricket has confirmed in a statement that Santner will miss the first match of the five-game series.

In a statement, “Mitch Santner won’t travel to Eden Park this evening for the opening KFC T20I against Pakistan after testing positive for COVID earlier today. He will continue to be monitored over the coming days and will travel solo home to Hamilton.”

ALSO READ Steve Smith Shocks Djokovic With His Supreme Tennis Skills [Video]

The 31-year-old is one of the main players in the New Zealand squad, having taken 105 wickets in 93 T20Is. His batting ability makes him one of the most handy cricketers in the cricket circuit currently.