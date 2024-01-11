BSports and Walee Win Back PSL 9-10 Digital Broadcast Rights for PKR 1.875 Billion

BSports and Walee have achieved a significant triumph by securing exclusive live streaming rights for the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) Seasons 9 and 10. This noteworthy accomplishment is the result of a strategic collaboration with Walee, Pakistan’s leading Creator-Tech platform, involving a substantial investment of PKR 1.875 Billion.

This strategic partnership marks the return of BSports to the digital broadcasting landscape for PSL after a two-year hiatus.

Simultaneously, it signifies a major debut for Walee in the realm of broadcasting rights. In the midst of intense competition from industry leaders like Ten Sports, ARY, HUM TV, GEO, Daraz, Tamasha, Myco, and Trans Group, this joint victory of BSports and Walee stands as a clear testament to their growing significance in the live streaming domain.

BSports and Walee share a common goal of enhancing and revolutionizing the digital viewing experience for the vast and diverse audience of more than 130 million Pakistanis across various digital platforms.The proven expertise of BSports, combined with Walee’s distinctive background in the Creator Economy and extensive partnerships with over 150,000 influencers in Pakistan, positions the duo to usher in a new era of unparalleled live cricket consumption and content streams for the game’s enthusiasts!

This partnership creates a mutually beneficial situation for viewers, as well as participating brands and advertisers. With the growing trend of live digital cricket consumption, advertisers gain a significant advantage in terms of audience engagement and precise data insights, all at a more cost-effective rate compared to traditional mediums.

“It’s an honor and a privilege to be given the responsibility to headline Pakistan’s crown jewel of Sports Entertainment. BSports and Walee intend to set new benchmarks of live viewership on digital in Pakistan. I wouldn’t be surprised if we exceed TV numbers this time.

It was a tough ask wrestling these rights back from our Chinese competitors, but its safe to say that PSL Digital broadcast is back in the hands of 100% homegrown Pakistani Brands with a bang. We look forward to creating a win-win for all major digital broadcasters in Pakistan with PSL 9 and 10.” – Zohaib Hisam , CDO, BSports

“We are proud to announce our successful bid for the Live Streaming Media Rights for PSL Seasons 9 and 10, marking a significant milestone for Walee. As we commence this exciting journey, our goal is to elevate the PSL digital experience to unprecedented heights. The magnitude of this investment becomes possible through the support of patriotic, data-literate advertisers who recognize Walee as the sole platform boasting the highest trust media touchpoints, attracting both Gen Z and Gen Alpha customer segments,” stated Ahsan Tahir, Co-founder & CEO of Walee, the largest creator economy ecosystem in the MENAPT region.