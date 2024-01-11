Steve Smith Mesmerizes Djokovic With His Supreme Tennis Skill

Tennis star Novak Djokovic was left in awe of Australian cricket Steve Smith’s tennis skills during an exhibition event at Melbourne Park, Rod Laver Arena in Australia.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion faced the star cricketer on the court where Smith showcased his skills and provided a tough competition to the tennis superstar. Both the athletes flaunted their skills and talents but Steve Smith won the hearts of many, including Djokovic himself.

The charity match had been organized just before the Australian Open, which will commence on January 14. Numerous charity matches were organized in the build-up to the competition.

Grand Slam is a huge achievement for any tennis player if they win the four major tournaments in one discipline during a calendar year. These four tournaments include the Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon, and Australian Open and they are held throughout the calendar year, where each competition is held over two weeks.

Djokovic has the most major singles titles, 24, and he is followed by Raphael Nadal with 22 and Rodger Federer with 20.

The Serbian holds the record for the most Australian Open titles, 10, and will aim to become victorious for the eleventh time in the competition.