Zaka Ashraf Requests KP Sports Minister to Handover Arbab Niaz Stadium to PCB

By Shayan Obaid Alexander | Published Jan 12, 2024 | 2:08 pm

The Chairman of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Zaka Ashraf and the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of PCB, Salman Naseer met the KP Minister for Sports, Najeebullah Marwat on Thursday to discuss the updates about the Arbab Niaz Stadium in Peshawar.

PCB intends to host the ICC Champions Trophy in 2025 at the stadium and wants to conduct some of the matches there. The KP government has been requested by the PCB to hand over the stadium so that the board can work on its maintenance and make sure that the stadium is ready for next year.

Previously, it was reported that the Arbab Niaz Stadium in Peshawar will near its completion by June this year. Amjad Aziz Malik, advisor to the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Sports Minister confirmed this.

Moreover, Amjad expressed the aspirations of Chief Minister Justice (retd) Syed Arshad Hussain Shah and Dr. Najeebullah Marwat to organize an exhibition match in Peshawar, featuring players from the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

While the feasibility remains uncertain, they are eager to bring top-level cricket back to Peshawar, as the city hasn’t witnessed matches since 2006. If they gain control of the venue, it could also serve as a hub for domestic cricket matches.

The Arbab Niaz Stadium will not only turn out to be a great venue for Pakistan cricket but will also help in the elevation of Pakistan’s soft image and will promote KP’s culture as well which is a great sign for national integration.

