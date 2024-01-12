Pakistan Hockey Team Departs to Oman for Paris Olympics Qualifiers

Pakistan Hockey team will play the Paris Olympics Qualifiers which will commence from 15th January in Muscat. The Green Shirts have departed for the competition in Muscat and face a crucial number of games ahead for their qualification hopes in the Olympic qualifiers.

Pakistan hockey team departs for Paris Olympics Qualifiers in Muscat, Oman 🇵🇰✈️ Pool A: Great Britain, Malaysia, Pakistan, China Pool B: Germany, New Zealand, Canada, Chile Top two teams in each pool will qualify for semis. Top three will book spot in Olympics.#HockeyTwitter pic.twitter.com/sd8TuOgGYi — Muneeb Farrukh (@Muneeb313_) January 11, 2024

The FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers 2024 are upon us, where Pakistan will face the likes of Malaysia, China, and Great Britain in Pool A. Subsequently the Pool B table consists of, Germany, New Zealand, Canada, and Chile.

It will be a grueling task for the Hockey team, as they look to qualify for the Summer Paris Olympics in 2024. The Top Two teams from each group will qualify for semifinals and the top three teams will book a berth in this year’s Summer Olympics.

On January 3, Pakistan announced the 18-man squad, as they announced Ammad Butt as their captain and gave seasoned hockey player Abu Bakar Mehmood the Vice Captain responsibilities. The team will be led by head coach Shahnaz Sheikh, including assistant coaches Shakil Abbasi and Dilwar Hussain.

Surprisingly, senior hockey player and star skipper Umar Bhutta was not selected in the 18-man squad for the FIH Olympic Qualifiers 2024.

The competition will take place from January 15 to January 21. Pakistan missed the last two Olympics and failed miserably during the qualification process.