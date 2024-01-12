Zong 4G Signs Corporate Partnership Agreement with ASA Pakistan for Connectivity Solutions

Published Jan 12, 2024

Zong 4G, Pakistan’s leading digital communication company, has signed a corporate partnership agreement with ASA Pakistan Limited, a leading Microfinance Bank, to provide data and voice services for their customers.

Zong Business team strives to provide each client with industry-leading tailored solutions that can enhance their business productivity and streamline their processes. This partnership was finalized with a signing ceremony conducted on 2nd November 2023 at ASA microfinance bank Pakistan ltd head office in Karachi.

Mr. Farooq Raza Khan, Director Govt. & Corporate Sales & Services Zong CMPAK and CEO ASA Pakistan Mr. Saeed Uddin Khan signed the partnership on behalf of their respective organizations.

The Official Spokesperson of Zong 4G added: “Our partnership with ASA Pakistan (MFB) Limited is a testament to our commitment to excellence and innovation. We are dedicated to providing our customers with customized GSM and data products that cater to their communication needs.”

Mr. Saeed Uddin Khan, CEO ASA Pakistan, emphasized the importance of telecom services for his company and discussed the benefits of Zong 4G’s services. He said: “Zong 4G’s seamless services will help ASA Pakistan (MFB) Limited users to improve their productivity and drive business growth”.

Press Release

>