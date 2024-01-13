Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Ezequiel Ham Among Other Argentinian Footballers in Syrian Team for AFC Asian Cup

By Muhammad Abbas Azad | Published Jan 13, 2024 | 6:01 pm

📢 For the latest Sports news, videos and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

AFC Asian Cup has kicked off and in exciting news, three Argentine-born footballers are all set to represent the Syrian team in this tournament.

Ibrahim Heser, Ezequiel Ham, and Jalil Elias will be included in the Syria national team. These talented players will be taking on the crucial role of midfielders for the team.

ALSO READ

They are in Group B of the tournament, alongside Australia, Uzbekistan, and India. The Syrian team in Doha consists of 26 players, including four goalkeepers, eight defenders, nine midfielders, and five forwards.

Syrian Team for the 2024 AFC Asian Cup

Goal Keeper Defender Midfielder Forward
Ibrahim Alma Aiham Hanz Osuou Ezequiel Ham Omar Khribin
Ahmed Madanieh Mouaiad Alajaan Kamel Hmeisheh Alaa Aldin Dali
Taha Mousa Amir Almidani Mohammad Alhallak Pablo Sabbag
Maksim Sarraf Amro Jeniat Amar Ramadan Antonio Yakoub
Thaer Krouma Mohammed Osman Mahmood Alaswad
Khaled Kourdoghli Elmar Abraham
Moaiad Alkhoul Fawad Youssef
Ampntoul Rachman Oues Jalil Elias
Ibrahim Hesar

The Syrian national football team is currently being coached by the famous Argentine Coach Hector Cuper. Cuper is known for his impressive career, working with world-class players like Ronaldo Nazario at Inter Milan and Mo Salah with the Egyptian national team.

He also achieved notable success with Valencia, taking them to the Champions League finals twice, and led Egypt to second place in the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Syrian national football team, currently ranked 91st in the FIFA World Ranking, is all set to compete in the 2023 AFC Asian Cup. The team is set to begin their journey in the AFC Asian Cup today, facing off against Uzbekistan. The match is scheduled to start at 10:30 PM Pakistan time.

ALSO READ

Syria’s Fixture for the 2024 AFC Asian Cup

Fixture Date
Syria vs. Uzbekistan 13 January 2024
Syria vs. Australia 18 January 2024
Syria vs. India 23 January 2024

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Muhammad Abbas Azad

Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>