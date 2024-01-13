Ezequiel Ham Among Other Argentinian Footballers in Syrian Team for AFC Asian Cup

AFC Asian Cup has kicked off and in exciting news, three Argentine-born footballers are all set to represent the Syrian team in this tournament.

Ibrahim Heser, Ezequiel Ham, and Jalil Elias will be included in the Syria national team. These talented players will be taking on the crucial role of midfielders for the team.

They are in Group B of the tournament, alongside Australia, Uzbekistan, and India. The Syrian team in Doha consists of 26 players, including four goalkeepers, eight defenders, nine midfielders, and five forwards.

Syrian Team for the 2024 AFC Asian Cup

Goal Keeper Defender Midfielder Forward Ibrahim Alma Aiham Hanz Osuou Ezequiel Ham Omar Khribin Ahmed Madanieh Mouaiad Alajaan Kamel Hmeisheh Alaa Aldin Dali Taha Mousa Amir Almidani Mohammad Alhallak Pablo Sabbag Maksim Sarraf Amro Jeniat Amar Ramadan Antonio Yakoub Thaer Krouma Mohammed Osman Mahmood Alaswad Khaled Kourdoghli Elmar Abraham Moaiad Alkhoul Fawad Youssef Ampntoul Rachman Oues Jalil Elias Ibrahim Hesar

The Syrian national football team is currently being coached by the famous Argentine Coach Hector Cuper. Cuper is known for his impressive career, working with world-class players like Ronaldo Nazario at Inter Milan and Mo Salah with the Egyptian national team.

He also achieved notable success with Valencia, taking them to the Champions League finals twice, and led Egypt to second place in the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Syrian national football team, currently ranked 91st in the FIFA World Ranking, is all set to compete in the 2023 AFC Asian Cup. The team is set to begin their journey in the AFC Asian Cup today, facing off against Uzbekistan. The match is scheduled to start at 10:30 PM Pakistan time.

Syria’s Fixture for the 2024 AFC Asian Cup