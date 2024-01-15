EU and US Start Investigating Golden Passport Program That Offers Easy Access to Europe

The European Union (EU) and the United States have initiated an investigation into the Saint Kitts and Nevis Golden Passport Program, a move that has garnered significant international attention. This inquiry comes in response to the surge in demand for passports sold through citizenship-by-investment schemes in five Caribbean islands, including Saint Kitts and Nevis.

These programs offer international applicants the opportunity to acquire citizenship in select Caribbean countries for as little as $100,000, providing them with various benefits, including tax advantages and visa-free access to Europe.

A Bloomberg report reveals that in Saint Kitts, the Golden Passport Program was projected to generate approximately $192 million, accounting for 51% of the country’s revenue in the previous year. However, the program has been a subject of security concerns.

Despite the scrutiny, Prime Minister Terrance Drew of St. Kitts and Nevis has emphasized the significance of the Citizenship by Investment Programme (CBI) for his nation. He views it as an attractive option for high-net-worth individuals and families seeking legal citizenship in the territory.

Furthermore, Prime Minister Drew has highlighted the CBI program’s commitment to enhancing its integrity and reliability. Mandatory interviews and thorough due diligence checks at each stage of the process are among the steps taken to ensure strict compliance with regulations and international best practices.

He also proudly noted that St. Kitts and Nevis serves as an inspiration to the world in terms of this program, with the international community taking notice of their efforts.

Despite their contributions to the economies of these countries, citizenship and residency by investment schemes have faced accusations of involvement in irregular activities such as money laundering and tax evasion. Last year, a joint project by the Financial Action Task Force and the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development revealed that these programs are sometimes exploited by criminals and corrupt individuals for illicit purposes.

As the investigation into passport sales through citizenship-by-investment schemes unfolds, it raises questions about the future of such programs in the Caribbean and their global implications.