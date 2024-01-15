Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Israeli Footballer in Turkish League Gets Arrested for Pro-Israeli Celebration

By Shayan Obaid Alexander | Published Jan 15, 2024 | 2:02 pm

Israeli footballer, Sagiv Jehezkel, playing for Turkish Süper Lig club Antalyaspor, was arrested after he scored a goal in the 68th minute against Trabzonspor in the 5th round of the Turkish Cup.

The 28-year-old gestured to a quote written on the bandage of his left wrist which said, “100 days. 07/10”.

Jehezkel has been capped eight times for the Israel MNT and his reference indicated toward the ongoing genocide in Gaza.

Antalyaspor football club, which plays in Turkish Super Lig has already sacked him over the incident and the Justice Minister of Turkey has stated that the player was being investigated over the suspected case of Incitement to hate.

The Antalya public prosecutor’s office has opened a judicial investigation against Israeli footballer Sagiv Jehezkel for public incitement to hate due to his odious celebration in favor of the massacre committed by Israel in Gaza. “We will continue to support the oppressed Palestinians,” he stated while condemning the genocide in Gaza.

Turkish Football Federation also condemned the actions of the Israeli footballer and stated in unison with Antalyaspor club that the player had acted against the values of the nation.

“We condemn the completely unacceptable behavior of footballer Sagiv Jehezkel during the match between Antalyaspor and Trabzonspor played today and find Antalyaspor’s decision to exclude the player from its team appropriate.”

Shayan Obaid Alexander

