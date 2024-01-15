Israeli Footballer in Turkish League Gets Arrested for Pro-Israeli Celebration

Israeli footballer, Sagiv Jehezkel, playing for Turkish Süper Lig club Antalyaspor, was arrested after he scored a goal in the 68th minute against Trabzonspor in the 5th round of the Turkish Cup.

The 28-year-old gestured to a quote written on the bandage of his left wrist which said, “100 days. 07/10”.

Jehezkel has been capped eight times for the Israel MNT and his reference indicated toward the ongoing genocide in Gaza.

🇹🇷🇮🇱 An Israeli player in Turkey's Football league was arrested and will have his contract terminated after he dedicated a goal to Israeli hostages in Gaza. Turkish Justice Minister, Yilmaz Tunç said: "I saw Sagiv Jehezkel's disgusting support of the massacre Israel is… pic.twitter.com/OHtHYeKUsN — Censored Men (@CensoredMen) January 14, 2024

Antalyaspor football club, which plays in Turkish Super Lig has already sacked him over the incident and the Justice Minister of Turkey has stated that the player was being investigated over the suspected case of Incitement to hate.

The Antalya public prosecutor’s office has opened a judicial investigation against Israeli footballer Sagiv Jehezkel for public incitement to hate due to his odious celebration in favor of the massacre committed by Israel in Gaza. “We will continue to support the oppressed Palestinians,” he stated while condemning the genocide in Gaza.

Here is today’s game-tying goal by Israeli

Sagiv Jehezkel, who saved his team, Turkish side Antalyaspor, from a loss. Sagiv has since been kicked off his team and arrested by Turkish authorities because he pointed to a bandage on his wrist that said: “100 days, 07/10,” a… pic.twitter.com/SDqlcN6qCz — The Israel Files (@theisraelfiles) January 15, 2024

Turkish Football Federation also condemned the actions of the Israeli footballer and stated in unison with Antalyaspor club that the player had acted against the values of the nation.

“We condemn the completely unacceptable behavior of footballer Sagiv Jehezkel during the match between Antalyaspor and Trabzonspor played today and find Antalyaspor’s decision to exclude the player from its team appropriate.”