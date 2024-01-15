Paris Olympics 2024 Qualifiers: How to Watch Pakistan Vs. Great Britain Live Streaming

The qualification for the Paris Olympics 2024 has commenced, with Pakistan set to face Great Britain in their first qualifier match in Muscat, Oman.

These qualifier stages are particularly crucial for Pakistan, as they failed to qualify for the previous two Olympics. Now, Pakistan has a chance to secure its participation in the upcoming Paris Olympics 2024.

Four teams, including host nation France and the champions from Australia, Netherlands, and India, have secured their spots for the Paris Olympics. The remaining six teams will be determined at the end of the FIH Olympic Qualification tournaments, where the top three teams from both Valencia and Muscat tournaments will qualify.

The journey to the 2024 Paris Olympics will be a tough one for the Pakistan Hockey team as they need to be among the top two in their group to reach the semifinals, and only the top three teams will secure their spots in this year’s Summer Olympics.

Pakistan is placed in Group A, alongside Malaysia, Great Britain, and China. Today, they will face Great Britain in Muscat, Oman, with the match starting at 9:45 PM Pakistan time.

Live Streaming

Viewers can easily watch the live streaming of the Pakistan vs. Great Britain match on the website watch.hockey to enjoy this game.

Match Timing