Artificial Intelligence Will Affect 40% of Office Jobs: IMF

A recent analysis conducted by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has highlighted the far-reaching impact of artificial intelligence, with the potential to disrupt nearly 40% of all jobs.

Kristalina Georgieva, the Managing Director of the IMF, has expressed concerns about the potential consequences of AI adoption. She points out that in most scenarios, the widespread use of AI is likely to exacerbate existing inequalities.

Georgieva emphasizes the need for policymakers to take action in response to this troubling trend, as unchecked AI deployment could further worsen social tensions and disparities.

The rapid proliferation of artificial intelligence has sparked intense debate and scrutiny, with both its benefits and risks coming under increased scrutiny and discussion.

According to the latest analysis by the IMF, the influence of artificial intelligence on employment is expected to be even more pronounced in advanced economies, with an estimated impact on approximately 60% of jobs. In about half of these cases, employees stand to benefit from AI integration, as it will enhance their productivity and work capabilities.

However, in other instances, AI will have the capacity to take on critical roles traditionally performed by humans. This shift in labor dynamics could result in reduced demand for human workers, potentially affecting wages and, in some cases, leading to job displacement.

In contrast, the IMF’s projections indicate that low-income countries may experience a comparatively lower impact, with AI affecting only around 26% of jobs in these regions.

Ms Georgieva said:

Many of these countries don’t have the infrastructure or skilled workforces to harness the benefits of AI, raising the risk that over time the technology could worsen inequality among nations.

This analysis resonates with a report published by Goldman Sachs in 2023, which estimated that artificial intelligence could potentially replace the equivalent of 300 million full-time jobs. However, the report also emphasized the possibility of new job opportunities emerging alongside a significant increase in productivity.