Apple to Fire Hundreds of Workers in Siri and AI Teams

Apple’s decision to close down a division consisting of 121 dedicated individuals working on Siri and artificial intelligence marks a significant shift for the tech giant. In 2023, the company had managed to avoid layoffs, but it appears that the current landscape has led to a change in strategy.

The division, previously based in San Diego, is now faced with an uncertain future, and the livelihoods of many employees hang in the balance. To mitigate the impact of this decision, Apple is offering employees the opportunity to transition to a new division located in a different city.

The team, formerly known as Data Operations Annotations, comprised 121 dedicated individuals. Reports indicate that on Wednesday, these team members were informed of the opportunity to relocate to Austin, Texas, where they would merge with the existing Texas-based team.

Those familiar with the matter, requesting anonymity, shared that employees have until the end of February to decide on the relocation. Failing to do so could result in job loss, with an effective date of April 26.

It’s worth noting that the Data Operations Annotations group maintains offices in various regions, including China, India, Ireland, and Spain, indicating the global scope of their operations and the potential impact of this restructuring.

The individuals responsible for enhancing Siri through query analysis will not face the burden of relocation. According to an Apple spokesperson, the Data Operations Annotations team will be integrated into the existing Austin campus, where a significant portion of the team is already based. Those who opt to relocate will have the opportunity to continue their current roles within Apple.

Interestingly, the report suggests that Apple initially communicated a different plan to the Siri and AI team. Employees were provided with packing boxes in January, seemingly preparing for an internal relocation within San Diego. However, the unexpected shift to Austin has taken many employees by surprise, potentially posing challenges for those unable or unwilling to make the move.

Several employees have expressed their reluctance to move to Austin, Texas. Despite Apple’s assurance that they can seek alternative positions within the company, these individuals have doubts about their eligibility, especially since they lack engineering degrees. To ease the transition for employees who have chosen to relocate, Apple is extending $7,000 stipends as a form of support.

Conversely, those who opt not to make the move will face the elimination of their current roles. However, Apple is not leaving them without assistance, offering a severance package that includes four weeks of pay, with an additional week for each year of service at the company, and continued health insurance coverage for six months.

Apple is yet to publicly acknowledge this news and is yet to confirm whether this was a move to reduce costs as it prepares to launch its very own ChatGPT rival. Apple’s ChatGPT rival is reportedly called Apple GPT and the Cupertino giant is expected to unveil it in July this year.