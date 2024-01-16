Caretaker IT Minister, VP Google Agree to Collaborate On AI Technology in Pakistan

Caretaker IT Minister Dr. Umar Saif has been actively participating in the World Economic Forum (WEF) held in Davos, Switzerland, from January 15 to 19.

During the forum, Dr. Umar Saif engaged in crucial sideline meetings with representatives from various international institutions and global organizations to discuss efforts for pushing the “Digital Pakistan” brand on the global stage.

A visit to Google House added a technological dimension to the Minister’s agenda, featuring an in-depth discussion on generative AI technology with Vice President Behshad Behzadi.

Dr. Saif expressed optimism about bilateral cooperation with Google, focusing on the effective utilization of artificial intelligence at both public and private levels in Pakistan.

Acknowledging the ongoing collaboration between the Ministry of IT and Google, Dr. Umar Saif announced several projects aimed at leveraging the strengths of both entities for the benefit of Pakistan. The Minister emphasized the readiness of DCO countries and Google for comprehensive cooperation in information and communication technology.

In a broader context, Dr. Saif conveyed to international organizations that Pakistan is poised to become a ‘digital hub’ in the near future. He highlighted the global recognition of Pakistani talent in freelancing, skill development, and e-commerce, showcasing the country’s prowess on the world stage.

One of the notable interactions occurred between Dr. Saif and Secretary General Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO) Deemah AlYahya. Bilateral cooperation discussions were held with Qatar’s Minister of Communications and IT Muhammad Bin Ali, and Rwanda’s Minister of Communications, Paula Ingabire addressing mutual interests in the field.

Dr. Umar Saif emphasized the progress expected in the Pakistan Startups Fund and shared cloud services among member countries. He also highlighted the commitment to promoting artificial intelligence and digital infrastructure within the DCO countries.

>