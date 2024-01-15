Federal Board is Launching AI-Based Marking System from This Year

The Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) has embarked on a transformative journey to incorporate artificial intelligence (AI) in its examination system. This innovative move, a first in Pakistan’s educational sector, is set to redefine the norms of assessment and grading.

Focusing on enhancing the transparency and accuracy of exam evaluations, the FBISE plans to initiate this high-tech approach in a select number of colleges in Islamabad. These institutions will witness the first use of AI in their final in-house send-up examinations. This pilot project is a critical step in testing the efficiency and reliability of AI in educational settings.

ALSO READ Federal Board Makes Major Changes to Matric and Inter Practical Exams

Looking ahead, the FBISE envisions fully integrating this AI-powered marking system into its examination process by 2025. This ambitious plan marks a significant shift towards embracing digital solutions in education, aligning Pakistan’s academic assessment methods with global technological advancements.

The introduction of AI in grading not only promises to streamline the assessment process but also aims to eliminate human error, ensuring a fair and unbiased evaluation of student performance.

ALSO READ Federal Board Introduces Ten New Courses for Matric and Inter

As this groundbreaking initiative unfolds, it signals a new era for the FBISE, one that leverages technology to uphold the highest standards of educational excellence. The successful implementation of this project could pave the way for similar advancements across other educational boards in Pakistan, potentially transforming the landscape of academic assessment nationwide.