Pakistani IT Delegation Paves The Way for Global Collaboration At Davos

A Pakistani IT delegation led by caretaker IT Minister Dr. Umar Saif is making its debut at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, this week.

Accompanied by Chairman Pakistan Software Houses Association (P@SHA) Zohaib Khan, and representatives from the Special Investment Facilitation Center (SIFC), the delegation is taking center stage at this globally renowned event. Prime Minister Anwar Ul Haq Kakar has also joined the delegation, where he delivered a keynote address on the theme “trade tech’s trillion-dollar promise”.

Umar Saif has engaged in diplomatic meetings with representatives from different countries, including the Secretary General of the Digital Cooperation Organisation (DCO) and Ministers of IT from Qatar and Rwanda. These discussions have focused on collaborative initiatives such as a startup fund across DCO member countries and shared cloud services and infrastructure for AI.

The Digital Pakistan Breakfast is a significant event on the delegation’s agenda, where Chairman Zohaib Khan is the keynote speaker. Minister Umar Saif is anticipated to provide insights into the federal government and SIFC’s initiatives aimed at supporting the growth of the IT sector in Pakistan.

Beyond the formal proceedings, IT companies in Switzerland have organized a dinner in honor of Dr. Umar Saif. This informal setting allows the minister to discuss the federal government and SIFC’s initiatives, fostering an enabling environment for the IT industry in Pakistan.

The delegation’s primary focus is on bilateral meetings with representatives from various countries on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum.

The Pakistani IT delegation aims to showcase the progress made by SIFC, including the 50% dollar retention policy for IT companies, the activation of the Special Technology Zones Authority (STZA) through the appointment of its board of governors, and the introduction of Pakistan’s First Space Policy, opening up new opportunities in the country’s space sector.

While talking to ProPakistani, Chairman P@SHA, Zohaib Khan, expressed optimism, noting that this marks the first time a Pakistani IT companies delegation is participating in the World Economic Forum. He emphasized P@SHA’s role in encouraging international investors and global players to explore collaboration opportunities with Pakistan. Khan believes that the proactive steps taken by SIFC will pave the way for a consistent and progressive policy framework from the federal government for the IT sector.