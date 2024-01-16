Kane Williamson Sidelined from Remaining T20 Matches Against Pakistan

New Zealand suffered a major setback in the ongoing T20I series against Pakistan as Captain Kane Williamson has been sidelined due to a hamstring injury.

During the second T20I against Pakistan, Kiwi captain Kane Williamson was forced to retire hurt after he experienced tightness in right hamstring. The subsequent testing has confirmed that the Kiwi captain has sustained a strain, prompting Coach Gary Stead to confirm his absence for the rest of the series. Since Kane Williamson will not be participating in the next three matches of the series, Tim Seifert has stepped in as his replacement.

It has been reported that Coach Gary Stead has avoided taking any risks of aggravating the injury as Kane Williamson is a key part of New Zealand’s Test squad which is scheduled to face South Africa in February.

Despite a 2-0 lead, New Zealand now confronts the challenge of maintaining their advantage without their captain’s leadership. However, Pakistan, led by Shaheen Shah Afridi, are determined to stage a comeback in the 3rd T20 which is set for 17th January 2024, at University Oval, Dunedin.