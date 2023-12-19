England Spin Sensation Rejects IPL 2024 Auction in Surprise Move

Rehan Ahmed, the emerging spinner from England, has opted to withdraw his name from the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 auction.

Rehan Ahmed is scheduled to visit India early next year for a five-Test series, and the England Cricket Board (ECB) is eager to minimize the duration of his time away from home, especially considering his young age.

Rehan Ahmed, the 19-year-old spin-bowling all-rounder who initially set his base price at INR 50 lakh, has been removed from the auction.

The IPL 2024 season is anticipated to take place from March 22 to the conclusion of May, with the final schedule awaiting confirmation following the finalization of polling dates for India’s general elections by its electoral body.

It is important to note that England is scheduled to host Pakistan for a T20I series from May 22 to 30, and a significant number of key English players are anticipated to be unavailable for the series, as they are likely to miss the matches due to their commitments in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The auction, happening today in Dubai, features a total of 333 players, with 214 hailing from India and 119 from overseas.

ECB has assured the IPL management that its players will be available for the entire season, contingent upon fitness, international duties, and any specified periods of unavailability stated in the players’ auction applications.

The ECB also emphasized its commitment to facilitating player readiness for the T20 World Cup, stating that if any players require specific management in the lead-up to the tournament, ECB’s managing director, Rob Key, will directly liaise with both the player and their IPL franchise.

Meanwhile, notable English players, including Harry Brook, Phil Salt, Chris Woakes, and Adil Rashid, have entered the auction, adding to the anticipation and excitement surrounding the event.