Lahore Qalandars Sponsors Pakistan Hockey Team for Paris Olympics Qualifiers

Lahore Qalandars extends their support financially in terms of sponsorships to Pakistan Hockey team for the Paris Olympics Qualifiers and FIH 5-a-side men’s Hockey team for their world cup campaign in Oman.

A lot of credit here goes to the Lahore Qalandars management, their stakeholders Atif Naeem Rana and Sameen Rana have turned out to be pivotal figures in this cause and have extended their support financially to facilitate Pakistan’s National Sport.

Pakistan Hockey federation has always found themselves cash strapped and in financial turmoil, with the team struggling to make ends meet over a long period of time.

Pakistan Hockey also struggled to end their team to the World Cup in 2018. In that instance, Peshawar Zalmi owner stepped in to sponsor the team and signed a deal with Pakistan Hockey federation in November 2018. The deal was signed for two years and eventually carried out till 2020.

The FIH had fined the PHF 170,000 euros for not sending its team for the inaugural Pro Hockey League held in Argentina in 2019.

In 2022, Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) was in grave danger of getting suspension by the sport’s world governing body (FIH) as it struggled to fulfil a commitment to send its men’s national team for the FIH Nations Cup, a qualifying tournament for the Pro League.

Pakistan Hockey team suffered a heavy 6-1 defeat against Great Britain yesterday and will now face China and Malaysia in their group stage games. Whereas Pakistan 5-a-side Hockey team will kickstart their campaign in men’s world cup from January 18 where they will face teams like Poland, Netherlands and Nigeria.