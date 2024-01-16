Pakistan Suffers Another Injury as Pace Bowler Ruled Out of 3rd T20I

Just ahead of the third T20I against New Zealand, Pakistan has suffered a major setback as right-arm pace bowler Abbas Afridi has been ruled out of tomorrow’s match due to injury.

According to the reports, Afridi was feeling discomfort from a low-grade abdominal wall muscle strain, which has subsequently ruled him out of the 3rd T20I.

ALSO READ Pakistan Players Reportedly Unhappy With Mohammad Hafeez as Team Director

Medical assessments have revealed that while his scans show no signs of a significant injury, he will be managed based on symptoms.

The decision regarding Abbas Afridi’s availability for the last two games of the series will be made closer to the matches.

It should be noted that the 22-year-old pacer made his debut in the first game of the series against the Kiwis, where he impressed with the ball. He took three crucial wickets and conceded 34 runs in four overs. He then went on to take 2 wickets in the next match.

Meanwhile, the Green Shirts are looking for a win in tomorrow’s third T20I. They have lost the first two games of the series and are currently trailing 2-0 in the five-match T20I series.

ALSO READ PCB to Partner With England’s County to Launch T10 League This Month

The third T20I is scheduled to take place tomorrow at the University Oval in Dunedin and is set to commence at 5:00 AM Pakistan Time.