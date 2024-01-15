Pakistan Players Reportedly Unhappy With Mohammad Hafeez as Team Director

Pakistan team is currently on tour in New Zealand and is facing internal challenges as national players have reportedly voiced their dissatisfaction with the strict management style of team director Mohammad Hafeez.

This discord has notably strained Hafeez’s relationships with the team’s senior members.

ALSO READ Shaheen Afridi Creates an Unwanted Record in First T20I Against New Zealand

According to local media reports, T20I skipper Shaheen Afridi, Shadab Khan, Azam Khan, and other notable cricketers received the required NOCs (No Objection Certificates) for their participation in the upcoming second edition of the ILT20.

However, when the players, including others such as Mohammad Rizwan and Iftikhar Ahmed, applied for NOCs to play in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), there was a delay from the authorities, led by Hafeez, potentially risking their contracts.

The report also reveals that during team meetings, senior players are unhappy with Mohammad Hafeez’s long discussions. They feel that Hafeez’s constant interventions and lengthy talks are causing disruptions in the team atmosphere.

Adding to the complexity, the final of the ILT20 is set for February 17, which coincides with the opening match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 9 on the same day.

In other news, retired fast bowler Mohammad Amir has received permission to participate in the ILT20 he has now joined the franchise Desert Vipers.