Ramiz Raja Urges Saim Ayub and Azam Khan to Change Their Approach

Former PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja has expressed his reservations on the recent performances of Saim Ayub and Azam Khan in the ongoing five match T20I series against New Zealand.

In the recent matches, Saim Ayub had an impressive start while scoring 27 runs off 8 balls in the first match, before his innings was cut short due to a run out. He followed it up with an innings of only 1 run in the second T20I.

ALSO READ Government Stops PCB’s Newly Proposed T10 League

Meanwhile, wicket-keeper batsman Azam Khan who is renowned for towering sixes and power hitting only made 10 runs in the first match and 2 runs in the second game of the series, disappointing the cricket fans with his poor performances.

The renowned Cricket commentator cautiously advised that the approach by the Pakistani players displays mediocrity at many levels.

New players have come into the team based on their strike rates. Whether it’s Saim Ayub or Azam Khan, relying on a miss-and-hit approach is not sustainable for the entire team combination.

While expressing his thoughts on his Youtube Channel he said, “You need to put in more effort because opportunities like these don’t come again as these are brilliant batting conditions.”

Pakistan’s batting coach Adam Hollioake said in a post-match press conference, “Azam Khan is a destructive batter but unfortunately tonight he came in and he really needed to go straight away and he got out.”

One of those things where if it works you look great if it doesn’t work you look stupid. He’s an exciting player, a big hitter, though he hasn’t shown it in these two games. Expect him to shine in the future

He seemed confident that the two batters will shine in the upcoming T20I matches of the series and will deliver match winning performances when the right time comes.