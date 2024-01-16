Government Stops PCB’s Newly Proposed T10 League

The Government of Pakistan has stopped the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) from organizing the recently announced T10 league with English county Middlesex.

The PCB Managing Committee meeting in Karachi has been postponed with immediate effect on the directive of the Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Ministry.

Earlier, discussions were held with English Cricket Middlesex and a schedule had been planned for the exhibition matches with Middlesex in Rawalpindi. Initially it was decided the matches will be held from January 24 to 26.

This event was eventually going to host a 40-member delegation, including male and female cricketers from England.

Update: The government of Pakistan has stopped the PCB from organizing T10 League. No exhibition matches against Middlesex in Rawalpindi either ❌ PCB MC meeting in Karachi postponed on order from IPC. Chairman Zaka Ashraf will meet IPC tomorrow 👀 [Cricket Pakistan] #NZvsPAK pic.twitter.com/qOga0YSGWG — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) January 16, 2024

However, the final approval has not been granted and all the exhibition matches against Middlesex in Rawalpindi have been cancelled and the PCB Chairman Zaka Ashraf will be meeting the officials of the IPC ministry tomorrow.

According to reports the five-member delegation in Islamabad presented a detailed briefing to the Inter Provincial Coordination IPC and the budget was revised down to 280 million Rupees.

The Ministry has given the directive to the PCB to curtail the operations, including installation of the seats and restriction placements on seating. In wake of these drastic developments, Zaka Ashraf is set to head the PCB managing committee meeting soon.

This meeting will establish a new governing body, consisting of four officials and four representatives from various regions and it is expected that the first meeting of the new governing body will be held within a week.