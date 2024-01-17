Mohammad Hafeez’s Tenure as Team Director in Jeopardy

Former Pakistan skipper, Mohammad Hafeez was appointed as the Team Director of the Pakistan Cricket Board last year in November, ahead of the team’s daunting tour of Australia and New Zealand.

Pakistan team has so far showcased underwhelming performances and the recent results suggest that the whole team is under scrutiny and a lack of incisiveness in decision-making from top to bottom.

Adding to that, there have been reports of players being unhappy with the style of Mohammad Hafeez, as he holds long meetings and is known to share his thoughts freely, which might have irked the national players.

Also, there are problems beyond the realms of the cricket field and they are subjected to institutional and organizational instability. It is clear that PCB’s top hierarchy has no power, the Zaka Ashraf-led management committee, needs approval from the government on every step.

A letter from the IPC ministry provoked a serious shift in decisions taken by PCB lately, as a meeting of the managing committee was canceled at the last minute. Indicating that the government is acting like a powerful dictator and they hold the cards instead of the PCB chairman which clearly shows the political influence.

Hafeez will face challenges to maintain his position as Team Director and adding to that the Managing Committee is devoid of power, as it cannot form any governing body, cannot conduct elections, and cannot make any major decisions at this moment.

Meanwhile, on the pitch, Pakistan has lost 7 matches out of the last 7 across all formats and they only have one victory in the last 9 T20I matches.