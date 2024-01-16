Legendary Pakistani Batter Shares Crucial Advise to Babar Azam

Legendary Pakistani batter, Zaheer Abbas has shared a crucial tip for former skipper Babar Azam as he finally comes back to form after a string of relatively poor performances by his standards.

The Asian Bradman has urged the world-class batter to bring more consistency in his game as he believes that the batsman is performing below expectations.

Abbas hoped that Babar will deliver again and will comeback from his patchy run of form and will score fifties which win matches, as he feels Babar’s form is not transcending into match winning knocks.

Babar only scored 126 runs in six innings of Test series against Australia but returned to form with scores of 57 and 66 respectively in the first two T20Is against New Zealand.

Zaheer Abbas stated, “Babar is a prolific batter and I hope he will play match winning knocks for Pakistan.”

The Legendary batsman emphasized that Pakistan will need to make a statement with a comeback, stating that, “The team made mistakes in the first two T20Is which need to be rectified. Unless good catches are not taken or fielding is not well, we cannot win the match.”

He also expressed his views on the cricket relations between Pakistan and India, which have been halted over a decade due political issues and instability in the region, “The distance between India and Pakistan is only of two steps. It’s actually disheartening that India doesn’t play international bilateral series with Pakistan”

The last time India played a bilateral series in Pakistan was back in 2005-06 and their last visit occurred 16 years ago, when Pakistan hosted Asia Cup in 2008.

As things stand, Pakistan are 2-0 down in the five-match T20I series against New Zealand.