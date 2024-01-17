SIWA Industries to Introduce AIMA Electric Bikes in Pakistan

Pakistan’s two-wheeler electric bike market is set to expand further with the addition of another Chinese bike manufacturer.

According to details, SIWA INDUSTRIES (Pvt) Ltd. has recently inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with AIMA (Tianjin Aima Manufacturing & Technology Co., Ltd., China).

Under this collaboration, SIWA will soon launch the flagship store of AIMA in Pakistan, allowing it to launch electric bikes of the Chinese company in the local market.

As of now, the details about the e-bike models that AIMA is set to launch in Pakistan remain unknown. In recent months, this is the second Chinese electric two-wheeler brand to unveil its flagship store in Pakistan.

Previously, Yadea launched its first showroom in Lahore. The company also launched its T5 model, priced at Rs. 245,000.

Some of its main features include TTFAR technology, 72V 26Ah Graphene battery, a range of 105 km on a single charge, regenerative braking, and more.