Azam Khan Welcomed to the Field With WWE Superstar Big Show’s Theme Music

Pakistan faced New Zealand in the third T20I match of the series in the University Oval stadium, Dunedin, where the green-shirts suffered a series defeat by 45 runs while chasing a mammoth target of 225.

Amidst the collapse of the middle order, Azam Khan’s dramatic entry on the field was a major talking point for the fans. The WWE Superstar Big Show’s Theme Music was played by the hosts as Azam entered the field, it seemed as though the DJ had orchestrated this moment on purpose.

Some criticized this act by the hosts while others enjoyed the moment.

What the hell? Azam Khan comes to bat and they start playing the Big Show theme song🤬🤬@BLACKCAPS what is this behaviour?#PAKvsNZ #AzamKhan #BabarAzam — Abdullah (@Abdullah1124971) January 17, 2024

However, the moment was funny and somewhat discomforting for the fans at the same time. Big Show is one of the most recognized heavy wrestlers in WWE weighing over 400 pounds.

Hahahaha previously crowd used to wear ghost attire to tease Haris sohail. Now they are putting up Big Show music on Azam Khan's entrance.

Kiwis are not that nicee 🤣🤣🤣#PAKvsNZ #AzamKhan pic.twitter.com/ANOAStGpGW — Zeeshan Khalid (@izeekayy) January 17, 2024

As the wickets tumbled and Pakistan’s middle order got dismantled, Azam Khan’s entry certainly provided entertainment, especially for those Pakistani fans who knew the game was done and dusted.

Azam Khan has played in 8 T20I matches with an average of 7.33. The youngster has only scored 22 runs in the last three matches and his last 8 outings as a wicket-keeper batter, his average stands at a dismal 4.83 with a meager strike rate of 90.62 in T20Is.

Pakistan crumbled to 179-7 in the third match of the series and Finn Allen decimated the Green Shirt’s bowling lineup scoring 137 off 62. The Shaheens will now face New Zealand in the fourth T20I at Hagley Oval on Friday.