Pakistan Volleyball Captain Aimal Khan Shines in Iran League

By Shayan Obaid Alexander | Published Jan 18, 2024 | 12:40 pm

Pakistan’s Volleyball skipper, Aimal Khan’s Iran club achieved a crucial victory as his side Eafa Ceram Ardakan defeated Horsun Ramsar on Thursday. Aimal’s club is in third place in the Iran Volleyball League currently.

Horsun Ramsar, featuring two other star Pakistani players, Usman Faryad and Musawer Khan, was defeated by Aimal Khan’s side by 3-2.

The Pakistan Volleyball team has been performing well in recent years and now their stars are shining in foreign leagues such as Iran and Korean V-league.

 

The 33-year-old Pakistan skipper, Aimal Khan plays in the opposite-hitter position, which is one of the most important positions on the field. For this position, a player needs to have an excellent skillset in both offense and defense. He used to play for the department of WAPDA back in the day as a local volleyball player.

Earlier Murad Khan scored the highest points (52) in a single match for the season and became a household name in the Korean V-League. He has also been a pivotal part of the successes of the Pakistan Volleyball team.

These are the golden days for the Pakistan Volleyball team, as the team won a Silver medal in the previously held 2019 South Asian Games in Kathmandu, Nepal. Pakistan finished as the 5th best team in the last year’s Asian Games, after losing the Quarter-Final to Qatar, 3-1. They stunned favorites South Korea to reach the semifinals of the Asian Games under Brazilian coach, Issanaye Ferraz.

