“Islamabad Run With Us” Marathon to be Held in End of January

A huge number of runners have registered for the ‘Islamabad Run With Us’ Marathon which will be organized by the Pioneer running community of Pakistan. The community event has now become a cherished edition as the event takes place on the last Sunday of January every year.

This will be the 4th edition of the biggest marathon running event in Pakistan and the traditions will be followed this time as well, as the event will be held on January 28, with hundreds of runners already registering for the marathon.

During the Islamabad Marathon event of 2022, the president of Pakistan Dr. Arif Alvi also participated in the marathon run alongside the First Lady of the country Samina Alvi, in the 10km Marathon.

The community which organizes these events is known by the name of, ‘Islamabad Run with Us’ and its inaugural event was held back in January 2020.

Islamabad Marathon demonstrates a passion for Health and community and the founder of this event Qasim Naz, emphasized its special cause and motive, “Our main objective remains to promote healthy lifestyles, marathon tourism, and projecting a positive image of Pakistan all over the world.”

The Ambassador of Denmark to Pakistan, Jakob Linulf, also shared his views while taking part in the Islamabad Marathon of 2023, “I and my brother enjoyed the enthusiasm shown by Pakistanis of all age groups coming from different cities to participate in the marathon, it’s a great initiative by the people of Islamabad Run with Us”.