Caretaker IT Minister Takes Center Stage At WEF Davos

By ProPK Staff | Published Jan 18, 2024 | 1:48 pm

📢 For the latest Tech & Telecom news, videos and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

The Federal Minister for IT and Telecom Dr. Umar Saif, maintains a robust presence at the World Economic Forum, Davos. Notable engagements include high-level meetings with representatives from diverse countries and key players in the tech industry.

Accompanied by Zohaib Khan, Chairman of PASHA (Pakistan Software Houses Association), Dr. Saif navigated through the diverse pavilions at WEF, engaging in discussions that focused on potential investments in Pakistan’s rapidly growing IT sector. These discussions are anticipated to shape the future landscape of technology in the country.

ALSO READ

In a noteworthy meeting, Prime Minister Anwar Ul Haq Kakar held discussions with renowned American business tycoon and philanthropist Bill Gates. Dr. Umar Saif played an active role in the discussions, providing insights into potential investments in Pakistan’s health, IT, and science sectors. The Minister elaborated on the government’s initiatives to foster the growth of the IT sector and open new avenues for development.

The Minister for IT and Telecom, Dr. Saif explored the Crypto Pavilion at WEF, emphasizing the need for governments to comprehend and engage with the evolving world of cryptocurrency.

Dr. Saif and Zohaib Khan visited the Salesforce Pavilion, engaging in discussions about the potential for Pakistan to become a hub of Salesforce expertise. The conversations revolved around collaboration opportunities in the dynamic tech market.

Dr. Umar Saif took the stage at the CEPI-Global Fund-IQVIA Session in Davos, delivering a comprehensive lecture on utilizing technology for disease surveillance in Pakistan. Drawing on examples from the country’s experience with diseases such as Dengue, COVID-19, and TB, the Minister shared insights. The session witnessed the participation of global leaders in public health, including Dr. Jean Kaseya, Richard Hatchett, Peter Sands, David Marlow, and Alistair Grenfell.

ALSO READ
Enter the New Era of Mobile AI with Samsung Galaxy S24 Series

In the realm of telecommunications, Dr. Saif held a critical meeting with Jazz CEO Amir Ibrahim and VEON Chairman Kaan Terzioglu. Discussions centered around investments in Pakistan’s telecom sector and the upcoming 5G spectrum auction.

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

ProPK Staff

lens

Ali Zafar Gives Thumbs Up to Bollywood’s Cover of ‘Jhoom’
Read more in lens

proproperty

Marina Sports City and Meinhardt Join Hands to Elevate Development Excellence in West Lahore
Read more in proproperty
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>