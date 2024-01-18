Caretaker IT Minister Takes Center Stage At WEF Davos

The Federal Minister for IT and Telecom Dr. Umar Saif, maintains a robust presence at the World Economic Forum, Davos. Notable engagements include high-level meetings with representatives from diverse countries and key players in the tech industry.

Accompanied by Zohaib Khan, Chairman of PASHA (Pakistan Software Houses Association), Dr. Saif navigated through the diverse pavilions at WEF, engaging in discussions that focused on potential investments in Pakistan’s rapidly growing IT sector. These discussions are anticipated to shape the future landscape of technology in the country.

In a noteworthy meeting, Prime Minister Anwar Ul Haq Kakar held discussions with renowned American business tycoon and philanthropist Bill Gates. Dr. Umar Saif played an active role in the discussions, providing insights into potential investments in Pakistan’s health, IT, and science sectors. The Minister elaborated on the government’s initiatives to foster the growth of the IT sector and open new avenues for development.

The Minister for IT and Telecom, Dr. Saif explored the Crypto Pavilion at WEF, emphasizing the need for governments to comprehend and engage with the evolving world of cryptocurrency.

Dr. Saif and Zohaib Khan visited the Salesforce Pavilion, engaging in discussions about the potential for Pakistan to become a hub of Salesforce expertise. The conversations revolved around collaboration opportunities in the dynamic tech market.

Dr. Umar Saif took the stage at the CEPI-Global Fund-IQVIA Session in Davos, delivering a comprehensive lecture on utilizing technology for disease surveillance in Pakistan. Drawing on examples from the country’s experience with diseases such as Dengue, COVID-19, and TB, the Minister shared insights. The session witnessed the participation of global leaders in public health, including Dr. Jean Kaseya, Richard Hatchett, Peter Sands, David Marlow, and Alistair Grenfell.

In the realm of telecommunications, Dr. Saif held a critical meeting with Jazz CEO Amir Ibrahim and VEON Chairman Kaan Terzioglu. Discussions centered around investments in Pakistan’s telecom sector and the upcoming 5G spectrum auction.