Former Test Cricketer Abdul Rahman Robbed at Gunpoint in Lahore

Former Test cricketer Abdul Rahman has been robbed at gunpoint outside his house in Lahore on Thursday evening.

Former Test cricketer Abdul Rahman fell victim to an armed robbery outside his Johar Town residence on Thursday evening. Accompanied by his wife and eight-month-old daughter, cricketer Abdul Rahman was confronted by armed robbers who followed him to his home in a car that was reported to be stolen.

ALSO READ Mickey Arthur and Fellow Coaches Resign from their Respective Roles

According to the reports, the criminals, after menacingly threatening Rahman’s daughter at a gunpoint, looted cash and jewelry. Abdul Rahman has told the police that the criminals did not ask for his mobile phone but took his wallet before escaping the scene.

The incident has left the cricketing community and local residents in shock, prompting immediate action. As per the recent reports, an FIR has been filed at the local police station near Emporium Mall, providing critical details of the alarming incident.

ALSO READ Abrar Ahmed and Khurram Shehzad Start Rehabilitation Process in Lahore

While Abdul Rahman and his family escaped physical harm, the emotional and financial loss of the incident remains significant, demanding serious action against the criminals.