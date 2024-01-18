Mickey Arthur and Fellow Coaches Resign from their Respective Roles

Mickey Arthur, Grant Bradburn and Andrew Puttick, who were assigned duties at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Lahore after a change in their portfolios in November 2023, have resigned from their respective positions.

In April 2023, Arthur was appointed Director of the Pakistan men’s cricket team while Bradburn was announced head coach of the Pakistan national men’s side earlier last year. Former South Africa cricketer Puttick was Pakistan’s batting coach since April 2023.

Prior to his recent stint, Arthur was the head coach of the Pakistan Men’s Cricket Team from 2016 to 2019 during which Pakistan attained the No. 1 spot in the ICC Test team rankings and won the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy. In international cricket, Arthur has also served as the head coach of South Africa, Australia and Sri Lanka.