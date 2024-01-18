Indian Team Makes History by Play the Shortest Test and Longest T20I

Indian cricket team has created history by becoming the first team in the cricket world to participate in the shortest-ever Test match and the longest T20 International game this year.

Recently, India played a T20I match against Afghanistan that went into two super overs. Both teams scored 212 runs in their 20 overs. In the first super over, they tied again with 16 runs each. In the second super over, Afghanistan managed only one run, and India chased down 12 runs to win dramatically.

Earlier this month, there was a shocking Test match in Cape Town, which turned out to be the shortest Test ever. South Africa had a disastrous start, getting bowled out for their lowest Test total of just 55 runs on the first day. In response, India lost 6 wickets without adding any runs after reaching 153/4. India eventually got all out for 153 on the same day.

On the second day, South Africa was bowled out for 176 in their second innings, and India successfully chased down the required 79 runs just after lunch, making it the shortest Test ever with a result in 107 overs.

The fun fact is that the shortest Test match and the longest Test match were played in the same month of this year, making India the only team to achieve this in the cricket world. No other teams had done this before.

Another fact is that Rohit Sharma was leading the Indian side for these two historic matches in both the shortest test match and the longest T20I match and both came in victories.

India is considered one of the strongest teams in world cricket. They were dominant in the recent ODI World Cup 2023, making it to the finals where they faced defeat in the final against Australia.

Indian fans will remember their achievements for a long time. These records include the shortest test match and longest T20I.