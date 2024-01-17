Adidas Rolls Back the Years to Announce Predator Shoes With Amazing Advertisement

Real Madrid Superstar Jude Bellingham featured in the new advertisement of Adidas, rolling back the years and taking the football fans back in the golden days of their memory lane. Adidas has just launched their renowned football shoes series, the Predator.
The English midfielder seems to become obsessive over the Adidas predator boots in the advert and wants to acquire its possession at any cost. An ingenious scientist shows him the magical power of the Adidas boots which will not wear out for five hours.
The scientist says in the advert, “If these boots go out in the world everyone will be able score”, to which Bellingham replies, “Surely, if everyone will be able to score than that will be a good thing,”
After this sequence, he steals the boots in a comical way, as the guards of the laboratory run after him to stop him.
This Jude Bellingham x Adidas Predator advert is absolutely insane. pic.twitter.com/eFV4S1FRtd
— TC (@totalcristiano) January 16, 2024
The security guard supervising the monitors from the CCTV can be seen as drowsy in the video and he suddenly wakes up to close the doors, Bellingham escapes and reaches a futsal ground where he reveals the iconic adidas boots to the world.
The video was posted on X, formerly known as Twitter and raked up more than 1 million views. The advert highlights the iconic stature of Adidas in football and why they produce special footwears for the athletes.
Jude Bellingham has scored 17 goals in 23 appearances for Real Madrid this season in all club competitions. He has 13 goals in La liga and currently sits at the top of the scoring charts.
Here are some of the best Adidas adverts from the past:
