Pakistan Vs. India T20 World Cup 2024 Clash Will be Played in This New York Stadium [Images]

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has revealed the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York will host eight T20 World Cup 2024 matches, including an exciting India-Pakistan clash.

According to the details, the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York is currently under construction and is expected to be finished in three months. This stadium will accommodate 3,400 seats for spectators.

This stadium will also host the big clash between India and Pakistan on 9 June, making it a blockbuster event in the tournament. This shows that the ICC is eager to enter a new market.

The ICC revealed the concept and rendered artwork of the stadium recently.

During the announcement of this exciting news, ICC Chief Executive Geoff Allardice said.

We are excited to be unveiling the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York ahead of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024.It is an incredibly important milestone in the lead up to the biggest ICC event ever, with work commencing on the stadium which will be able to accommodate 34,000 cricket fans.

The stadium will also provide an excellent experience for everyone. It will have special areas for fans, various food and drink options, and modern media and broadcast facilities.

The cricket pitch, similar to those used at Adelaide Oval and Eden Park, is currently being prepared in Florida and will be brought to New York in early May.

Meanwhile, the stadium will host eight T20 World Cup matches, starting with the match between Sri Lanka and South Africa on June 3.