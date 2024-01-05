Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Official Fixtures for T20 World Cup 2024 Confirmed

Published Jan 5, 2024

The official fixtures for the T20 World Cup 2024 have been confirmed by the International Cricket Council (ICC). The tournament is slated to commence on 1st June with West Indies and the USA as the two venues for the mega-event.

The tournament will begin with hosts USA taking on Canada while West Indies will face off against Papua New Guinea on the second day of the tournament.

The mega-event will heat up as the arch-rivals England and Australia face-off on 8 June in Barbados while the blockbuster clash between Pakistan and India will take place in New York City on 9 June.

Pakistan’s other 4 clashes in the group stages will take place on 6 June against the USA, 11 June against Canada, and 16 June against Ireland.

Pakistan will play their four matches of group stages in Dallas, New York, and Laudehill.

Check out the full schedule here:

Date Fixture Group Venue
1 June USA vs Canada A Dallas
2 June Namibia vs Oman B Barbados
2 June West Indies vs Papua New Guinea C Guyana
3 June Sri Lanka vs South Africa D New York
3 June Afghanistan vs Uganda C Guyana
4 June Netherlands vs Nepal D Dallas
4 June England vs Scotland B Barbados
5 June India vs Ireland A New York
5 June Australia vs Oman B Barbados
5 June Papua New Guinea vs Uganda C Guyana
6 June Pakistan vs USA A Dallas
6 June Namibia vs Scotland B Barbados
7 June Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh D Dallas
7 June Canada vs Ireland A New York
7 June New Zealand vs Afghanistan C Guyana
8 June Netherlands vs South Africa D New York
8 June Australia vs England B Barbados
8 June West Indies vs Uganda C Guyana
9 June Pakistan vs India A New York
9 June Oman vs Scotland B Antigua & Barbuda
10 June South Africa vs Bangladesh D New York
11 June Sri Lanka vs Nepal D Lauderhill
11 June Pakistan vs Canada A New York
11 June Australia vs Namibia B Antigua & Barbuda
12 June USA vs India A New York
12 June West Indies vs New Zealand C Trinidad & Tobago
13 June England vs Oman B Antigua & Barbuda
13 June Afghanistan vs Papua New Guinea C Trinidad & Tobago
13 June Bangladesh vs Netherlands D St Vincent & The Grenadines
14 June USA vs Ireland A Lauderhill
14 June New Zealand vs Uganda C Trinidad & Tobago
14 June South Africa vs Nepal D St Vincent & The Grenadines
15 June India vs Canada A Lauderhill
15 June Namibia vs England B Antigua & Barbuda
15 June Australia vs Scotland B St. Lucia
16 June Pakistan vs Ireland A Lauderhill
16 June Sri Lanka vs Netherlands D St. Lucia
16 June Bangladesh vs Nepal D St Vincent & The Grenadines
17 June New Zealand vs Papua New Guinea C Trinidad & Tobago
17 June West Indies vs Afghanistan C St. Lucia
19 June A2 vs D1 Super 8s Antigua & Barbuda
19 June B1 vs C2 Super 8s St. Lucia
20 June B2 vs D2 Super 8s Antigua & Barbuda
20 June C1 vs A1 Super 8s Barbados
21 June A2 vs C2 Super 8s Barbados
21 June B1 vs D1 Super 8s St. Lucia
22 June A1 vs D2 Super 8s Antigua & Barbuda
22 June C1 vs B2 Super 8s St Vincent & The Grenadines
23 June C2 vs D1 Super 8s Antigua & Barbuda
23 June A2 vs B1 Super 8s Barbados
24 June B2 vs A1 Super 8s St. Lucia
24 June C1 vs D2 Super 8s St Vincent & The Grenadines
26 June Semi-Final 1 Guyana
27 June Semi-Final 2 Trinidad & Tobago
29 June Final Barbados
30 June Final Reserve Day Barbados
According to the new format of the tournament, 20 teams will be divided into four groups of five teams each and the top two teams from each group at the end of the group stages will move onto the Super 8s of the competition.

Saad Nasir

They call me the Sports Guy!


>