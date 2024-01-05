Official Fixtures for T20 World Cup 2024 Confirmed

The official fixtures for the T20 World Cup 2024 have been confirmed by the International Cricket Council (ICC). The tournament is slated to commence on 1st June with West Indies and the USA as the two venues for the mega-event.

The tournament will begin with hosts USA taking on Canada while West Indies will face off against Papua New Guinea on the second day of the tournament.

The mega-event will heat up as the arch-rivals England and Australia face-off on 8 June in Barbados while the blockbuster clash between Pakistan and India will take place in New York City on 9 June.

Pakistan’s other 4 clashes in the group stages will take place on 6 June against the USA, 11 June against Canada, and 16 June against Ireland.

Pakistan will play their four matches of group stages in Dallas, New York, and Laudehill.

Date Fixture Group Venue 1 June USA vs Canada A Dallas 2 June Namibia vs Oman B Barbados 2 June West Indies vs Papua New Guinea C Guyana 3 June Sri Lanka vs South Africa D New York 3 June Afghanistan vs Uganda C Guyana 4 June Netherlands vs Nepal D Dallas 4 June England vs Scotland B Barbados 5 June India vs Ireland A New York 5 June Australia vs Oman B Barbados 5 June Papua New Guinea vs Uganda C Guyana 6 June Pakistan vs USA A Dallas 6 June Namibia vs Scotland B Barbados 7 June Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh D Dallas 7 June Canada vs Ireland A New York 7 June New Zealand vs Afghanistan C Guyana 8 June Netherlands vs South Africa D New York 8 June Australia vs England B Barbados 8 June West Indies vs Uganda C Guyana 9 June Pakistan vs India A New York 9 June Oman vs Scotland B Antigua & Barbuda 10 June South Africa vs Bangladesh D New York 11 June Sri Lanka vs Nepal D Lauderhill 11 June Pakistan vs Canada A New York 11 June Australia vs Namibia B Antigua & Barbuda 12 June USA vs India A New York 12 June West Indies vs New Zealand C Trinidad & Tobago 13 June England vs Oman B Antigua & Barbuda 13 June Afghanistan vs Papua New Guinea C Trinidad & Tobago 13 June Bangladesh vs Netherlands D St Vincent & The Grenadines 14 June USA vs Ireland A Lauderhill 14 June New Zealand vs Uganda C Trinidad & Tobago 14 June South Africa vs Nepal D St Vincent & The Grenadines 15 June India vs Canada A Lauderhill 15 June Namibia vs England B Antigua & Barbuda 15 June Australia vs Scotland B St. Lucia 16 June Pakistan vs Ireland A Lauderhill 16 June Sri Lanka vs Netherlands D St. Lucia 16 June Bangladesh vs Nepal D St Vincent & The Grenadines 17 June New Zealand vs Papua New Guinea C Trinidad & Tobago 17 June West Indies vs Afghanistan C St. Lucia 19 June A2 vs D1 Super 8s Antigua & Barbuda 19 June B1 vs C2 Super 8s St. Lucia 20 June B2 vs D2 Super 8s Antigua & Barbuda 20 June C1 vs A1 Super 8s Barbados 21 June A2 vs C2 Super 8s Barbados 21 June B1 vs D1 Super 8s St. Lucia 22 June A1 vs D2 Super 8s Antigua & Barbuda 22 June C1 vs B2 Super 8s St Vincent & The Grenadines 23 June C2 vs D1 Super 8s Antigua & Barbuda 23 June A2 vs B1 Super 8s Barbados 24 June B2 vs A1 Super 8s St. Lucia 24 June C1 vs D2 Super 8s St Vincent & The Grenadines 26 June Semi-Final 1 Guyana 27 June Semi-Final 2 Trinidad & Tobago 29 June Final Barbados 30 June Final Reserve Day Barbados

According to the new format of the tournament, 20 teams will be divided into four groups of five teams each and the top two teams from each group at the end of the group stages will move onto the Super 8s of the competition.