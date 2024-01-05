Official Fixtures for T20 World Cup 2024 Confirmed

The official fixtures for the T20 World Cup 2024 have been confirmed by the International Cricket Council (ICC). The tournament is slated to commence on 1st June with West Indies and the USA as the two venues for the mega-event.
The tournament will begin with hosts USA taking on Canada while West Indies will face off against Papua New Guinea on the second day of the tournament.
The mega-event will heat up as the arch-rivals England and Australia face-off on 8 June in Barbados while the blockbuster clash between Pakistan and India will take place in New York City on 9 June.
Pakistan’s other 4 clashes in the group stages will take place on 6 June against the USA, 11 June against Canada, and 16 June against Ireland.
Pakistan will play their four matches of group stages in Dallas, New York, and Laudehill.
Check out the full schedule here:
|Date
|Fixture
|Group
|Venue
|1 June
|USA vs Canada
|A
|Dallas
|2 June
|Namibia vs Oman
|B
|Barbados
|2 June
|West Indies vs Papua New Guinea
|C
|Guyana
|3 June
|Sri Lanka vs South Africa
|D
|New York
|3 June
|Afghanistan vs Uganda
|C
|Guyana
|4 June
|Netherlands vs Nepal
|D
|Dallas
|4 June
|England vs Scotland
|B
|Barbados
|5 June
|India vs Ireland
|A
|New York
|5 June
|Australia vs Oman
|B
|Barbados
|5 June
|Papua New Guinea vs Uganda
|C
|Guyana
|6 June
|Pakistan vs USA
|A
|Dallas
|6 June
|Namibia vs Scotland
|B
|Barbados
|7 June
|Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh
|D
|Dallas
|7 June
|Canada vs Ireland
|A
|New York
|7 June
|New Zealand vs Afghanistan
|C
|Guyana
|8 June
|Netherlands vs South Africa
|D
|New York
|8 June
|Australia vs England
|B
|Barbados
|8 June
|West Indies vs Uganda
|C
|Guyana
|9 June
|Pakistan vs India
|A
|New York
|9 June
|Oman vs Scotland
|B
|Antigua & Barbuda
|10 June
|South Africa vs Bangladesh
|D
|New York
|11 June
|Sri Lanka vs Nepal
|D
|Lauderhill
|11 June
|Pakistan vs Canada
|A
|New York
|11 June
|Australia vs Namibia
|B
|Antigua & Barbuda
|12 June
|USA vs India
|A
|New York
|12 June
|West Indies vs New Zealand
|C
|Trinidad & Tobago
|13 June
|England vs Oman
|B
|Antigua & Barbuda
|13 June
|Afghanistan vs Papua New Guinea
|C
|Trinidad & Tobago
|13 June
|Bangladesh vs Netherlands
|D
|St Vincent & The Grenadines
|14 June
|USA vs Ireland
|A
|Lauderhill
|14 June
|New Zealand vs Uganda
|C
|Trinidad & Tobago
|14 June
|South Africa vs Nepal
|D
|St Vincent & The Grenadines
|15 June
|India vs Canada
|A
|Lauderhill
|15 June
|Namibia vs England
|B
|Antigua & Barbuda
|15 June
|Australia vs Scotland
|B
|St. Lucia
|16 June
|Pakistan vs Ireland
|A
|Lauderhill
|16 June
|Sri Lanka vs Netherlands
|D
|St. Lucia
|16 June
|Bangladesh vs Nepal
|D
|St Vincent & The Grenadines
|17 June
|New Zealand vs Papua New Guinea
|C
|Trinidad & Tobago
|17 June
|West Indies vs Afghanistan
|C
|St. Lucia
|19 June
|A2 vs D1
|Super 8s
|Antigua & Barbuda
|19 June
|B1 vs C2
|Super 8s
|St. Lucia
|20 June
|B2 vs D2
|Super 8s
|Antigua & Barbuda
|20 June
|C1 vs A1
|Super 8s
|Barbados
|21 June
|A2 vs C2
|Super 8s
|Barbados
|21 June
|B1 vs D1
|Super 8s
|St. Lucia
|22 June
|A1 vs D2
|Super 8s
|Antigua & Barbuda
|22 June
|C1 vs B2
|Super 8s
|St Vincent & The Grenadines
|23 June
|C2 vs D1
|Super 8s
|Antigua & Barbuda
|23 June
|A2 vs B1
|Super 8s
|Barbados
|24 June
|B2 vs A1
|Super 8s
|St. Lucia
|24 June
|C1 vs D2
|Super 8s
|St Vincent & The Grenadines
|26 June
|Semi-Final 1
|Guyana
|27 June
|Semi-Final 2
|Trinidad & Tobago
|29 June
|Final
|Barbados
|30 June
|Final Reserve Day
|Barbados
According to the new format of the tournament, 20 teams will be divided into four groups of five teams each and the top two teams from each group at the end of the group stages will move onto the Super 8s of the competition.