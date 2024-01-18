PCB Grants NOC to Star Players for ILT20 and BPL

Pakistan Cricket Board has issued NOCs to Shadab Khan, Azam Khan and Fakhar Zaman to participate in the ILT20 and the Bangladesh Premier League.

The Pakistan Cricket Board has given the nod to star players to participate in the upcoming matches of franchise-based leagues, including the International League T20 (ILT20) and Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). Notably, players such as Shadab Khan, Azam Khan, and Fakhar Zaman have been granted no-objection certificates (NOCs).

The decision has stemmed from the absence of T10 matches, which were initially scheduled in the concerned time slot.

Shadab Khan, who was initially slated for 10 ILT20 matches in Canada, will now join his counterparts in featuring in only four matches due to the restrictions of the NOC.

The issuance of NOCs aligns with the central contracts of these players, reflecting the board’s commitment to balancing game time and effective workload management while keeping the maximum benefit of stakeholders in the view.