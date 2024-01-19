Habib University Launches Lecture Series on ‘Reshaping Philanthropy in the Islamic World’

Habib University, a leading liberal arts institution in Pakistan, launched its new lecture series on “Reshaping Philanthropy in the Islamic World” on Wednesday, January 17, 2024, the inaugural lecture on “Universities as Nurseries of Ethical Leadership and Social Responsibility for the Advancement of Muslim Societies” delivered by Dr. Hasnain Walji, the Executive Director of United Global Initiative.

As a unique community-owned university in Pakistan, which is committed to ensuring higher education for all, Habib University has been at the forefront of reshaping philanthropy to gear resources towards an oft neglected sector – higher education. This lecture series was launched in line with the University’s mission, which derives its ethos from the Islamic ethic of generosity.

Dr Walji, an educator, author, social entrepreneur and medical researcher shared his insights on higher education and emphasized the crucial role of universities in molding ethical leaders and socially responsible citizens.

He shed light on the unique standpoint higher education institutes hold in Muslim societies, where religion and culture deeply influence daily lives. Universities serve as central spaces to integrate ethical principles and inculcate social consciousness in the young so that they may become thoughtful leaders who can positively impact their communities in line with Islamic values, stressed Dr Walji. This positions universities as ideal spaces for the ethical regeneration of society in a manner that cultivates sustainable futures.

“The idea of Reshaping Philanthropy in the Islamic World means when we have to do something for humanity, we give something that is really close to our heart,” said Dr Walji, highlighting the need for charitable investments and Zakat for higher education.

“The philanthropists from our communities need to understand one phrase, if you think education is expensive, try ignorance; its impact is far more expensive,” he added.

Earlier, as the session began, Dr. Nauman Naqvi, Associate Professor of Comparative Humanities at Habib University, underscored the principles of love, generosity and sacrifice, which define Muslim civilization.

“Pakistan is the most generous nation in the world, but ironically, generosity in higher education is not taken seriously,” Dr. Naqvi noted.

At the outset of the session, a documentary produced by Habib University on the importance of philanthropy and the Islamic concept of Zakat was screened highlighting the crucial role of giving in our culture and how it can benefit society at large when directed towards higher education. Moreover, the documentary showcased success stories of students who have directly benefitted from giving at Habib University.

Zakat is a beautiful 1,400-year-old Islamic tradition that reinforces community building and social welfare in Islam. Since its inception, Habib University has disbursed approximately $8 million (PKR1,250) million as Zakat in the form of financial aid and scholarships for deserving students. In this manner Habib University has and continues to honor the revered Islamic tradition of philanthropy and giving.

The lecture drew attention to the profound responsibility of higher education institutes to promote academic freedom, critical thinking and cultural values in building an equitable and sustainable society for the present and future generations.

Moreover, it exemplified Habib University’s commitment to nurturing thought leaders whose leadership skills extend beyond the classroom and professional development to the community at large.

Mr. Wasif A. Rizvi, President of Habib University, delivered the concluding remarks, stating: “It is indeed our Mohsineen that have redirected a great amount of generosity to establish a world-class institution like Habib University.”

Leading philanthropists, entrepreneurs, influencers, and other key community members, including Marzia Habib, daughter of Rafiq Muhammad Habib, Shamim Rajani, Co-Founder of Code Girls, Shahid Abdullah, Director on The Citizens Foundation’s Board of Governors, and Ali Naqi Taqi, CEO of Travel Solutions Ltd., lauded Habib University’s unique and contextually rooted intellectual experience, as well as its commitment to ensuring access to higher education for deserving students in Pakistan.