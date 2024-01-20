CR7 Says Saudi Pro League Has Better Standard Than French Ligue 1

Legendary Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo highly rates the Saudi Pro League and the Al Nassr striker believes that it is more competitive than the French Ligue 1.

The French Ligue 1 is considered to be one of the top five leagues in the world, however, the former Real Madrid icon believes that Saudi League has a higher standard.

Speaking at the Globe Soccer Awards in Dubai he said,

I believe they are going to be in the top three or four [leagues] in the world and, step by step, we are going to reach that.

Cristiano Ronaldo says The Saudi Pro League is better than Ligue 1 👀 pic.twitter.com/FG4rzPawXh — GOAL (@goal) January 19, 2024

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner said,

I think the Saudi League is not worse than the French league. In the French league, you have two or three teams with a good level.

Ronaldo praised the level of the league and reiterated,

In Saudi, it’s more competitive. People can say what they want, but I have my opinion and I’ve played there for a year so I know what I’m talking about. Right now, we are better than the French league. We are still improving.

On his move to the Saudi Pro League a year ago, Cristiano expressed his gratitude to the competent system in the Saudi Pro League,

My move was a good move. I feel so happy; many players, coaches, directors, and even nutritionists are moving there. The Saudis are in the process. It will take a long time, but in life, we say, step by step, to reach the highest level.

Ronaldo, 39, has scored 20 goals in 18 Saudi Pro League games this season, and last year he scored more than 50 goals for Al Nassr in a calendar year.

The Portuguese striker hopes to compete at the highest level and will be looking to bring the EURO 2024 home with Portugal. The Euros will be hosted by Germany this summer and will be held from June 14 to June 24.

Portugal will face Tukiye and the Czech Republic in Group F, the fourth team is yet to be decided through qualifiers.