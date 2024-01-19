Real Madrid Managers Lashes Out at Players After Miserable Defeat

Real Madrid manager criticized the club’s players after they were knocked out of the Copa Del Rey at the hands of Atletico Madrid by 4-2.

The Madrid Derby proved to be a blockbuster game, Atletico took the lead through left-wingback Samuel Lino and then Real Madrid struck back with an own goal by Atletico Madrid keeper Jan Oblak.

Once again Morata finished sumptuously to give Atletico the lead at the Metropolitano Stadium but the Los Blancos striker had other ideas as he notched up a dramatic equalizer to make it 2-2 before normal time ended.

The extra-time strike by Rodrigo Riquelme and Antoine Greizmann helped Atletico overcome Real Madrid in the Copa Del Rey round of 16 tie. This was Real Madrid’s second defeat this campaign in all competitions.

In a post-match presser, Carlo Ancelotti seemed agitated and the Real Madrid boss said, “Sometimes when you have the game under control, you don’t need to force the play. We have young players with extraordinary quality, who try. There are moments in games when it’s not necessary to force the play.”

“I don´t think Atletico had the better of us, because we beat them a few days ago,” “We played a complete game, even, hard-fought, against a strong rival.” said the Real Madrid boss.

The Los Blancos coach reiterated, “When we tied the game in normal time, we lacked some control and we didn’t take enough risks and couldn’t do more. We lost it in the end when we took risks. I don’t know if the elimination is fair.”

Real Madrid were on a 21-match unbeaten run before this defeat and they recently dominated Barcelona in a 4-1 El Classico win, conquering the Spanish Super Cup Final with ease.

Atletico Madrid avenged their defeat which they suffered at the hands of Real Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup Final and the two sides will meet each other again on 5 February in La Liga at the Santiago Bernabeu.