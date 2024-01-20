Driving License Fee Increase Challenged in Lahore High Court

Caretaker Punjab government’s notification regarding the increase in driving license fees might be suspended as a petition has been filed against it in the Lahore High Court (LHC).

According to details, a citizen named Rana Ali Hasnain approached the provincial apex court through his lawyer. The Punjab government, Inspector General Punjab, and other officials are named in the petition.

The petitioner has argued that the increase in driving license fees is illegal. Furthermore, he also questioned the caretaker government’s authority to implement such a decision.

In his petition, the citizen stated that the caretaker government’s job is to run the day-to-day affairs of the province. He added that it doesn’t have the power to make such decisions which affect the citizens in the long term.

Rana Ali Hasnain requested the court to issue orders for the withdrawal of the notification and direct the relevant officials to issue licenses at the old rate.

It should be recalled that just a few days ago, the revised license fees were implemented upon the orders of caretaker chief minister Mohsin Naqvi. The learner permit fees experienced a significant increase, rising from Rs. 60 to Rs. 500. Furthermore, the license renewal fee which was charged every 5 years (when the license expired) will now be charged annually.