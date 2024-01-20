Rashid Latif Could Become PCB Chairman

Rashid Latif, a former Pakistan cricket captain and wicketkeeper-batsman, is reportedly in the running for the position of Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

According to local reports, Rashid Latif is among other contenders for the chairmanship of the PCB.

Zaka Ashraf resigned as chairman of the PCB Management Committee during a meeting with members today. He announced his decision to step down as chairman and member of the MC to the Patron Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar.

In his closing remarks, he thanked the PCB Patron for trusting him and extended his best wishes for the improvement of Pakistan cricket.

It’s reported that Chief Election Commissioner Shah Khawar might temporarily take over the PCB until the general elections. Other strong candidates for the chairmanship include Mustafa Ramday, Ahmad Nawaz Sukhera, Rashid Latif, and Najam Sethi.

Ashraf joined PCB’s Board of Governors on July 6 and became the Chairman, replacing Najam Sethi on the same day.

“I was working for the betterment of cricket, but we can’t work in this way,” he stated during the committee meeting.

He added, “Now it is up to Prime Minister [Kakar], whoever he nominates will take my place.”

Earlier this week, the PCB Management Committee meeting in Karachi was postponed at the request of the Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination. The agenda included other matters like the formation of the Board of Governors.

Meanwhile, Kakar had extended the term of the Ashraf-led Management Committee for three months in November 2023, and the term was set to end in the first week of February.