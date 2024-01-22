Former PCB Board Member Shakeel Sheikh Receives Lifetime Ban

Shakeel Sheikh, a former member of the Board of Governors (BOG) of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), has been given a lifetime ban by the PCB due to financial irregularities. the action is based on a report from an investigation committee.

A notification has been issued, stating that the Secretary to the Board informed everyone that agenda item No.6 will discuss the findings of the inquiry committee. The report, submitted by Mr. Barkat Memon, the Coordinator of Federal Affairs, was filed with the Secretary of the Management Committee (MC) and was reviewed by the Chairman.

According to the notification shared by renowned journalist, Mirza Iqbal Baig, each person in the group shared their thoughts. Seven members suggested that the report should go to the next meeting for further discussion, while two members favored accepting and implementing the report. Notably, the Chairman Management Committee (MC) didn’t express a preference by voting.

After a thorough discussion, members wanted Mr. Memon’s report to be followed for Diamond Cricket Ground in Islamabad. So, they took a new vote.

The result, with 7 members for and 2 against (excluding the Chairman), meant the report would be discussed in the next Board of Governors meeting to apply it across all PCB regions. Another vote by the Members Committee (MC) resulted in 6 in favor and 4 against, leading to the approval of Mr. Memon’s recommendations specifically for Diamond Cricket Ground in Islamabad. These suggestions will now be put into action.

Earlier today, news surfaced that Mohsin Naqvi, the current Caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab, is likely to be announced as the new chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). The nomination will be official after receiving approval from the top leader of the PCB and Pakistan’s Prime Minister, Anwaar-ul-Haq Kaka.

Before that, Zaka Ashraf announced his resignation as the chairman of the PCB Management Committee on Friday during a committee meeting.