Jason Holder Sounds Alarm for Test Cricket Survival

Former West Indies captain Jason Holder believes that Test cricket could be in danger of fading away if things don’t change.

During a recent interview with Wisden, Holder discussed the challenges Test cricket is currently facing and shared his thoughts on the future direction of the sport.

Honestly, if we continue in this manner, Test cricket will die, it’s sad, but it’s true, based on the current structure.You’ve got the Big Three [India, England, Australia] who practically command all the revenue regarding the disbursement of ICC funds. And it’s difficult for smaller territories such as the West Indies to compete.

Holder also explained the challenges faced by cricket boards like the West Indies, stating they lack financial resources and struggle to cover basic expenses. He mentioned the difficulty in developing facilities due to limited funds, with most money going towards debts.

With the rise of T20 leagues worldwide, Holder proposed a football-like structure with a dedicated window for Test cricket. He emphasized the need to pay Test cricketers decently to encourage them to prioritize the format.

To save Test cricket, the 32-year-old suggested creating a specific time in the year for Test matches, ensuring top players are available. He also expressed the importance of fair compensation for players, avoiding a significant disparity between countries like Australia and India and others.

In a potential model inspired by football, there could be an international window for Test cricket and a separate window for franchise-based leagues. Establishing a minimum wage could incentivize players to value playing Test cricket for its benefits. However, Holder acknowledged that the future cricket model remains uncertain.

The West Indies are currently playing a Test series in Australia, but some key players like Jason Holder and Nicholas Pooran decided not to join. Jason Holder, who captained the West Indies team from 2015 to 2020, decided to participate in the second season of the International League T20 (ILT20) with the Dubai Capitals.