Pak-China Huazi Green Energy Unveils Cool EVs

By Arsalan Khattak | Published Jan 22, 2024 | 4:34 pm

In another addition to Pakistan’s already growing electric vehicle (EV) market, Pak-China Huazi Green Energy Pvt. Limited has unveiled its ‘Cool Series’ of mini EVs.

The mini EVs have been introduced at prices below Rs. 4 million, offering two different range options. This new entrant in the Pakistani EV market comprises four variants, each designed to cater to different preferences and driving needs. Here are the prices along with their respective range:

Model Range Price
Cool I (2×2) 128 km PKR 3,499,000/-
Cool II (2×2) 219 km PKR 3,799,000/-
Cool I (4×4) 128 km PKR 3,549,000/-
Cool II (4×4) 219 km PKR 3,849,000/-

It is important to mention that these prices do not include Withholding Tax, and buyers can book their preferred variant by paying 30% of their respective prices.

Just as the other contenders in the mini EV market, such as the Rinco Aria EV and GiGi EV, the Huazi Cool EV follows a compact 2-door hatchback design, accommodating up to four passengers.

Here are some of the features of the ‘Cool Series’:

  • ABS + EBD
  • Sports Seats
  • GPS Navigation
  • Personalized Interior colors
  • Crystal Diamond Headlights
  • Power Steering
  • Integrated Turn Signals in Side Mirrors
  • Alloy Wheels

