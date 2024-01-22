PTA Clarifies Amendment Regarding Increasing Buffer Between SIM Sale Sessions

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Monday clarified what it called “misconceptions circulating in media” regarding its letter related to the increase in buffer between new SIM sale sessions.

The regulator said that currently, an 8-hour gap exists between successive biometric verifications from NADRA for SIM-related transactions. The same is being increased to 7 days, for new SIMs only, to counter the techniques employed by the fraud mafia who tend to activate multiple illegal SIMs quickly for fraudulent activities in the name of consumer surveys, NGOs, and free ration schemes for innocent citizens.

Furthermore, a new SIM can be issued immediately to a CNIC through biometric verification, however, in case of issuance of any subsequent new SIM on the same CNIC, the subscriber will have to wait for 7 days for biometric verification by NADRA.

It may be noted that the amendment in SOP has no effect on the activation of duplicate SIMs or other SIM-related transactions (i.e. Change of Ownership & MNP).

This amendment in SOP will be implemented from 24th January 2024 and is a part of the regulatory measures designed to safeguard against unauthorized or fraudulent issuance of SIM cards, PTA added.